The Seattle Seahawks initially traded for Rashid Shaheed from the New Orleans Saints before the deadline. He proved to be a solid addition to the special teams unit while making occasional plays for the offense. However, it appears he was unable to reach an agreement on a new contract extension with the franchise.

Reports indicate that the 27-year-old wide receiver is expected to hit free agency, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. It is said that Shaheed and the Seahawks are far apart in contract talks.

“Rashid Shaheed is said to not be close to an extension with the Seahawks, and the expectation is that he now will test the free agent market Monday, per sources.”

The four-year veteran is coming off a season where he played in 18 games, as he played in nine with the Saints before being traded to the Seahawks and playing nine games for Seattle. Despite playing one more game than nearly every player in the league, Shaheed only recorded 59 receptions for 687 yards and two touchdowns.

His talents were seemingly more useful for the Seahawks on special teams, as Rashid Shaheed was a difference-maker as a return man. On punts, he had 23 returns for 339 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, he recorded 15 returns for 447 yards and a touchdown on kickoffs.

It's not yet known what kind of contract Shaheed could sign in free agency. Any franchise needing help in the return game should be reaching out to the former undrafted free agent. However, Rashid Shaheed may want a deal that pays him more like a receiver instead.