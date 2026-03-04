The Los Angeles Angels have not reached the postseason since 2014. It's been a long decade in Anaheim from a baseball standpoint, but fans have been able to watch superstars such as Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. While Ohtani now plays with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Trout has played with the Halos for his entire career. Although the ball club has obviously struggled over the years, Trout is still excited for the upcoming 2026 season.

“You're always going to have the great prospects that come up, but to be able to get a couple years under their belt.. Jo Adell, he grinded through, besides last year, he was grinding,” Trout said. “But put the work in and the results are there… (Christian Moore) got a taste of it last year. You got Nolan (Schanuel). (Logan) O'Hoppe is having a great start this spring. You look at the staff, we got a bunch of guys that had a rough year last year or didn't even pitch that want to come out and prove something.

“So, it's going to be exciting.”

The Angels have attempted to build a contending squad around Mike Trout. Aside from the 2014 campaign, the results have been underwhelming. Trout has dealt with injury concerns in recent years which have limited his playing time as well. He was able to appear in 130 games in 2025 — his highest mark since 2019.

The baseball world would love to see Trout receive another opportunity in the postseason. The only way that will happen is if the Angels' young core of players takes a step forward and makes a significant impact around Trout.

While it could happen, it remains to be seen if the 2026 Angels will be able to realistically compete. If Mike Trout can find his MVP form once again, then the Halos will be in a better position. Still, even superstars need help in baseball.