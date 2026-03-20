We know Alysa Liu has mastered the ice, but is she up for the dance floor?

Liu dominated the 2026 Winter Olympics, bringing home not only one but two gold medals. However, while the Olympian is confident in her dance moves, she is not ready yet to hit the ballroom.

“I don't know if I would do Dancing with the Stars,” she told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published March 16. “I love dancing, and I think I'm good at dancing, but I don't know if I would do it.”

“At least for now,” she continued, “that’s my answer.”

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It's only been a month since Liu made a cult following with her success at the Winter Games. She won gold in the women's singles as well as helping in the team event. While Dancing with the Stars might not be Liu's next gig, she is already dropping hints on what fans can expect from her next.

“I have work that I want to put out,” she told E! News. “I have creative ideas. I’m really into fashion and I love to express myself in any way and sharing my story and my life experiences. I love storytelling and I love hearing other stories from other people, too.”

Liu has been sharing her story to be able to inspire athletes so it's no surprise that she wants to go the creative route. She has gone viral for her signature hairstyle with a mix of blonde in black in layers.

“There needs to be more individuality,” she continued. “People deserve the space to express themselves and I’m glad that people are looking to me as inspiration to do that. Success looks different on everybody and it can mean different things to people.”