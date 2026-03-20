JJ Redick had high words of praise for Luka Doncic after the latter torched the nets in the Los Angeles Lakers' win over the Miami Heat on Thursday night.

Doncic is going through the eighth season of his NBA career, his second with the Lakers. He has made significant strides in his adapting in Los Angeles, becoming a key fixture in the team's chances of success.

In 38 minutes of action, Doncic shot lights out from anywhere on the court against Miami's defense. He finished with a stat line of 60 points, seven rebounds, five steals, and three assists. He shot 18-of-30 from the field, including 9-of-17 from beyond the arc, and 15-of-19 from the free-throw line.

Redick reflected on Doncic's hot stretch of scoring after the game. Following Thursday night, the Lakers superstar has produced outings of 51 points, 30 points, 36 points, and 40 points in the team's win streak. This resulted in the head coach praising Doncic for his remarkable efforts.

“His teammates are enjoying it just as much as him right now … This is a special run he’s on,” Redick said.

How Luka Doncic, Lakers played against Heat

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JJ Redick and the Lakers are happy to be seeing Luka Doncic heating up at a crucial time. Los Angeles is riding high with a big win streak, making its way up the conference standings and the playoff picture.

Four players scored in double-digits for Los Angeles in the win, including Doncic. LeBron James delivered a triple-double performance of 19 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists on 8-of-12 shooting from the field. Austin Reaves came next with 18 points and five rebounds, while Marcus Smart provided 13 points and four assists.

Los Angeles improved to a 45-25 record on the season, holding the third spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Houston Rockets while trailing the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Rolling with eight consecutive wins, the Lakers will look forward to their next matchup. They are on the road when they face the Orlando Magic on March 21 at 7 p.m. ET.