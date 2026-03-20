At first, things look absolutely bleak for the Chicago Bulls when playing against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday. Even though Josh Giddey was racking up historic assist totals, the Bulls found themselves trailing by 29 points.

However, Chicago put up a remarkable run in the fourth quarter. They went on a 20-4 run at one point, putting them within a point. But a few critical buckets by James Harden and Evan Mobley derailed a chance at the largest comeback in Chicago history.

As a result, they lost 105-100.

There's no doubt that Billy Donovan is looking ahead to the future of the franchise. That sentiment was expressed in how he viewed the game afterwards. Of all the takeaways, they need to work on their mentality to push through difficulty.

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“My issue has been with them for tonight,” Donovan said. “They really care; they really want to do well both individually and collectively, but we get down too much, and we've got to become a lot tougher when things aren't going our way.

Despite the missed opportunity, Chicago had some considerable performances by a select few. Josh Giddey eclipsed his personal best in assists (17) with 19 to go along with scoring nine points. Meanwhile, Leonard Miller came off the bench and added 10 points in the fourth quarter, going 4-for-9 from the field.

Plus, Guerschon Yabusele scored 10 points of his own in the fourth quarter, including hitting two 3-pointers to close the gap in the waning minutes. Plus, Nick Richard finished with 16 points and eight rebounds.

Tre Jones led the way with 20 points along with four rebounds. Rob Dillingham scored 17 points and grabbed four boards. Chicago is now 28-42 and has lost 7 of its last 10 games.