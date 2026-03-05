New York Yankees teammates Paul Goldschmidt and Aaron Judge are both representing the U.S in the World Baseball Classic. Leading up to the world-wide tournament, Goldschmidt shared a bold admission about the Team USA captain.

The 38-year-old first baseman claimed that Judge is the best leader he's ever played with in his career, according to Michelle Margaux of Yankees Videos. Considering Goldschmidt is entering his 16th season in MLB, that's a pretty notable statement to be made about Judge.

“[Judge is] so selfless,” said Goldschmidt. “He has no ego. He cares about the team more than himself. Whether it's with the Yankees, now Team USA, probably every team he's ever played for. He's the best leader I've ever been around just because he wants to make everyone better.”

"He's the best leader I've ever been around just because he wants to make everyone better" Paul Goldschmidt tells @mmargaux8 about Aaron Judge's leadership: pic.twitter.com/932m0UltLX — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) March 5, 2026

Paul Goldschmidt joined the Yankees in 2025, where he played alongside Aaron Judge for the first time in his career. After finding success last season despite the Yankees being eliminated from the playoffs early, the two hope to lead Team USA to its first WBC championship since 2017.

Goldschmidt signed a one-year, $4 million contract to remain with the Yankees this offseason. His power took a noticeable drop off in 2025, but his bat was still productive throughout the campaign. The seven-time All-Star finished last season with a .274 batting average and .328 OBP while recording 134 hits, 10 home runs, and 45 RBIs.

Meanwhile, Aaron Judge won the third MVP Award of his career last season. The soon-to-be 34-year-old slugger ended the 2025 campaign with a .331 batting average and .457 OBP, along with 179 hits, 53 home runs, and 114 RBIs. His batting average was a league high and was the highest in his career so far.