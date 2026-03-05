The New York Yankees continued shaping their roster Thursday as team officials announced two transactions involving several pitchers currently in camp. The moves come as the organization continues trimming its spring training roster while evaluating pitching depth ahead of Opening Day.

Spring training often forces difficult decisions for the teams around the league. As the roster gradually narrows, several Yankees pitchers must transition to minor league camp, while others remain in contention for spots on the major league roster.

One of the most notable moves involves right-hander Chase Hampton. The Yankees pitching prospect continues working his way back into full competitive form after spending last season recovering from injury.

Hampton was officially optioned to Double-A Somerset and reassigned to minor league camp. The move indicates the Yankees plan to give the young pitcher additional innings in the minors as he continues rebuilding momentum early in the season.

The Yankees’ Public Relations department announced the transactions Thursday on X, formerly Twitter, outlining the organization’s latest roster adjustments during the club’s spring training schedule.

“Earlier today, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

• Reassigned RHP Travis MacGregor and RHP Drake Fellows to minor league camp.

• Optioned RHP Chase Hampton to Double-A Somerset and reassigned him to minor league camp.”

Hampton remains one of the most closely monitored pitching prospects in the Yankees organization. The 24-year-old right-hander spent the 2025 season recovering from Tommy John surgery before returning to full baseball activity during the offseason.

Meanwhile, right-handers Travis MacGregor and Drake Fellows will continue their development on the minor league side of camp. Both pitchers entered spring training as non-roster invitees competing for depth roles within the organization.

After stints with multiple teams, MacGregor signed a minor league contract with the Yankees during the offseason. Fellows joined the club on a similar deal after pitching earlier in his career within the San Diego Padres system.

These roster moves by the Yankees represent a routine but important step as spring training progresses. For the club, optioning Hampton reflects a cautious approach with a promising arm returning from surgery while prioritizing long-term development.