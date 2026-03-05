The New England Patriots have a lot on their plate this offseason as they look to build off last year's trip to the Super Bowl. Earlier this week, the team released wide receiver Stefon Diggs, bringing to an end a one-year partnership that was mostly a successful one.

Now, the Patriots have made a tweak to their coaching staff, according to reports from Chad Graff of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

“Charles London, who worked as Mike Vrabel’s passing game coordinator with the Titans in 2023, has agreed to a deal to join Vrabel’s staff with the Patriots, per a league source,” reported Graff. “London’s title is TBD but he’s expected to help on offense. He was the Jets’ QB coach last season.”

It's certainly not uncommon for coaches to look at previous colleagues as potential candidates for jobs on their new teams, and Vrabel is following that trend with this latest hire.

Vrabel had a highly successful first season at the helm in New England, helping the team take advantage of its light schedule and overcoming some bumps and bruises on offense to lead them all the way to the Super Bowl.

Although the Patriots ended up getting demolished by the Seattle Seahawks when they got there, that still doesn't take away from what the team was able to accomplish throughout the season.

In theory, it makes sense why the Patriots would want to add to their offensive coaching staff this offseason, as that unit struggled mightily throughout the team's postseason run, culminating with a disastrous performance in the Super Bowl.

It remains to be seen if the Patriots might pursue any replacement options for Diggs. The NFL free agency period is slated to open for business on March 11, while the draft is set to take place in late April in Pittsburgh.