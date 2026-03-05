The New England Patriots have made an addition to the defensive unit, landing linebacker Jesse Luketa.

Luketa signed a one-year contract with the Patriots on Thursday, per reporter Aaron Wilson. He first represented the Cardinals for three seasons from 2022 to 2025, the franchise who selected him in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He last signed a practice squad deal with the Los Angeles Rams ahead of the 2025 season.

Luketa took part in 31 games throughout his stint with the Cardinals, making no appearances in the 2025 campaign with the Rams. He recorded 35 tackles, seven TFLs, five quarterback hits, and three sacks.

What's next for Patriots after new signing

The Patriots are improving their defensive depth by having Jesse Luketa join the squad. While the deal is temporary with it being a one-year deal, it presents an opportunity for Luketa to emerge as a key defender in the rotation.

New England enjoyed a remarkable campaign in Year 1 under head coach Mike Vrabel. The team finished with a 14-3 record in the regular season, winning the AFC East Division and securing the second seed. Drake Maye was excellent throughout his sophomore year in the NFL, finishing as the runner-up in the MVP race behind Matthew Stafford.

In the playoffs, they took down the Los Angeles Chargers, the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos to get to Super Bowl 60. The team's clutch defense was pivotal to helping New England get to San Francisco for the title game, shutting down opposing offenses in the AFC bracket.

Despite their efforts, the Patriots lost to the Seattle Seahawks in the championship game. New England hopes to build on the success by retooling the roster this offseason, seeking the franchise's seventh title.