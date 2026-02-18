The Big Ten is full of legendary college basketball arenas, few bigger than Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. But after years of boasting about the dome as one of the biggest home-court advantages in the game, Purdue finds itself in unfamiliar territory after getting the doors blown off by Michigan.

Purdue's 11-point loss on Tuesday night was its third defeat in Mackey Arena of the 2025-2026 college basketball season. It has not lost more than two home games in a single season since 2019-2020, according to CBS Sports' Matt Norlander.

The Boilermakers' two previous losses in Mackey Arena were also against top-12-ranked opponents. No. 10 Iowa State became the first team to beat Purdue on the road on Dec. 6, followed by No. 11 Illinois on Jan. 24.

Purdue attempted to match up with Michigan's size in the paint, which proved to be a fatal game plan. Trey Kaufman-Renn led the team with 27 points, but he needed 26 field goals to get there, while having a difficult night against Aday Mara, Morez Johnson Jr. and Yaxel Lendeborg.

Article Continues Below

Mara and Johnson each recorded double-doubles as Michigan out-rebounded and outscored Purdue in the paint. Elliot Cadeau led the Wolverines with 17 points and tied Lendeborg with a team-high seven assists. Michigan had six different players reach double figures in the win.

While Purdue reached a program low point, Michigan simultaneously reached a new high in the victory. The Wolverines defended their No. 1 ranking for the first time this season while becoming the first Big Ten team to get off to a 25-1 start since 2010-2011.

Michigan is now 6-0 against ranked opponents entering its biggest matchup of the season, a neutral-site showdown with No. 3 Duke on Saturday. Head coach Dusty May said he is approaching the game as if it were a Sweet Sixteen or Final Four matchup.