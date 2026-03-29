The Saint Louis basketball team had a great season under head coach Josh Schertz. Schertz led the Billikens to the NCAA tournament, where they lost in the Round of 32. As a result, the accomplished coach was getting a lot of buzz from other schools about their head coaching openings.

Schertz is shutting down any rumors he may leave. He released a lengthy statement Sunday affirming his commitment to Saint Louis.

“I am very happy being the basketball coach at Saint Louis University and have put pen to paper to commit to that,” Schertz said in part in his statement, which was released to his X account.

Schertz took his name out of the running for the NC State job, although it was reported he had an interview with the Wolfpack. Other schools reportedly came calling.

“Was never taking NC State. Also turned down (Syracuse) in the midst of the NCAA (tournament),” Matt Norlander reported for CBS Sports.

Saint Louis is reportedly working extremely hard to create the right environment for their head coach.

“(I) am told SLU has at least $10 million to use this year in (revenue) share + NIL expenditures,” Norlander added.

The Billikens finished the 2025-26 season with 29 wins.

Josh Schertz is making a name for himself at Saint Louis

Schertz just finished his second season at Saint Louis. This was his first trip to the NCAA tournament as a Division I basketball coach. He previously coached at Indiana State, and in Division II at Lincoln Memorial.

“As I have said repeatedly, it would take something incredible for me to CONSIDER leaving, and my actions have matched my words,” Schertz added in his statement.

The Billikens play in the Atlantic 10. Saint Louis basketball entered this year's NCAA tournament as a no. 9 seed. The team won their first game, over Georgia. It was the first time in more than a decade that Saint Louis won a game in the tournament.

Saint Louis basketball ended their season with a loss in the Round of 32 to Michigan. Michigan, a no. 1 seed, is headed to the Final Four after defeating Tennessee on Sunday.