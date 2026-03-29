As there have been rumors around NC State basketball's next head coach, it seems as if the program's focus has locked onto one person who has been tied to the university before. While Saint Louis' Josh Scherzer met with the NC State basketball team, it has been reported that he dropped out of contention with this Tennessee coach in the school's sights.

According to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, the Wolfpack has spoken with Volunteers assistant coach Justin Gainey, who had played with North Carolina State from 1996 to 2000 before heading into the coaching field. Goodman would also say that Gainey “could be the guy,” also noting that the school spoke with Furman head coach Bob Richey.

“NC State also talked to former player Justin Gainey, now a Tennessee assistant, as well as Furman head coach Bob Richey yesterday, per source. Looking as though Gainey could be the guy. Many NC State fans want one of their own after Will Wade left after just one season for LSU,” Goodman wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

As mentioned, the Wolfpack has been in search of a new head coach after Will Wade bolted after a year with the program and is heading to LSU. Scherzer had been a top name, but “is expected to withdraw from consideration,” per Goodman.

Justin Gainey had been linked to NC State basketball before

Goodman had spoken about Gainey's link with the NC State basketball team before on The Field of 68, as recently as Sunday afternoon, before Scherzer's name was out of the picture.

“Looking at Justin Gainey as well, the former guard who played for the pack back from '96 to 2000, he's been an assistant at various places,” Goodman said. “Started as a staffer at State, has been at Tennessee last few years, coached under Sean Miller…And then another name that surfaces, Bob Richey…So three guys that are very different and kind of what they've done and where they're at right now.”

"NC State met with Josh Schertz. It's gonna take a LOT to get him… They're also looking at Justin Gainey, and another name that's surfaced is Bob Richey"@GoodmanHoops with the latest on NC State 👀 🎥: https://t.co/XvEM7SNXxf pic.twitter.com/cKao15mjW0 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 29, 2026

At any rate, it remains to be seen when an official announcement comes from the Wolfpack and if it will end up being Gainey.