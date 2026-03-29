As the UCLA women's basketball team and star Lauren Betts look to lead themselves to a national championship, their journey continues after a thrilling win over the Duke Blue Devils in the Elite Eight on Sunday, 70-58. While the UCLA women's basketball team continues to make history with its magical season, the goal is to cap it off with a national title.

It wasn't all sunshine and rainbows for the Bruins against Duke as the team saw themselves in a 10-point hole at one point, then later down at halftime. However, a defensive stand in the third quarter, allowing Duke to score eight points compared to their 20, opened up a pathway for a comeback.

There were lots of positive performances, but Betts was the star of the show with an impressive showcase, recording 23 points on nine of 14 shooting from the field, to go along with 10 rebounds, five blocks, and three assists. She puts herself in rare company as the first player since Brittney Griner in 2012 to have at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, and five blocks in the Elite Eight or after, as Griner did so in the national championship game.

“Twenty-three points, 10 rebounds, and five blocks for Lauren Betts as the Bruins punch their ticket back to the Elite 8. She's the first player with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and five blocks in a game in the Elite 8 or later since Brittney Griner in 2012 National Championship,” Kendra Andrews wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

At any rate, Betts and the UCLA women's basketball team look to continue their winning ways as the program heads to the Final Four, awaiting the winner of either the Texas Longhorns or Michigan Wolverines. With that game on Monday night, the Final Four game is scheduled for next Friday.