As Will Wade made his exit from the NC State basketball team to take the job at LSU, the program is now looking for a new head coach with some options in mind. While people figure out the best replacements for the NC State basketball gig, the latest reporting suggests a few names, mainly Josh Schertz.

According to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, the Wolfpack did meet with the Saint Louis head coach in Schertz about the role, but there's no denying how much it will take to get him. Though there is reported interest, Goodman mentions the deal Schertz just signed with Saint Louis and how a lot of NIL money will have to come with it.

“They met with Josh Schertz, Saint Louis head coach. It's going to take a lot to get him. It's going to take a lot,” Goodman said, via The Field of 68. “He just signed a lucrative deal, six years, $22 million to go to Saint Louis. I know he's intrigued by this one, according to my sources. He is intrigued, but they're going to have to come with a lot of money, a lot of NIL, probably in the $12 million range of NIL and a contract that's more lucrative than what he's making right now at Saint Louis.”

"NC State met with Josh Schertz. It's gonna take a LOT to get him… They're also looking at Justin Gainey, and another name that's surfaced is Bob Richey"@GoodmanHoops with the latest on NC State 👀 🎥: https://t.co/XvEM7SNXxf pic.twitter.com/cKao15mjW0 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 29, 2026

Two other options for the NC State basketball job besides Josh Schertz

The other two options that the NC State basketball team has met up with and are candidates are Tennessee Volunteers associate head coach Justin Gainey, who played with the Wolfpack, and Furman coach Bob Richey.

“Looking at Justin Gainey as well, the former guard who played for the pack back from '96 to 2000, he's been an assistant at various places,” Goodman said. “Started as a staffer at State, has been at Tennessee last few years, coached under Sean Miller…And then another name that surfaces, Bob Richey…So three guys that are very different and kind of what they've done and where they're at right now.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen who the NC State basketball team will choose as its next coach.