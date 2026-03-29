UConn basketball has been taking care of business in the NCAA tournament, and they have a tough matchup coming against Duke in the Elite Eight. It has been a collective group effort for UConn to get to this point, which also includes the assistant coaches on the team. One of the top assistants, Luke Murray, recently accepted the head coaching job at Boston College.

Murray is set to replace Earl Grant, whom the program fired last month.

Many were wondering if Murray would leave immediately for his new job, but he'll be staying with UConn through the tournament, according to Adam Zagoria of Forbes Sports.

“Luke Murray is expected to remain with UConn through the Final Four if they win today, per sources,” Zagoria wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It makes sense for Murray to finish what he started with the program, and there is a good chance that they get back to the championship after winning in 2023 and 2024. Murray has been influential in the team's success on offense over the years, and Boston College is hoping he can do the same for their program.

“Today marks a turning point in Boston College Men’s Basketball,” Boston College AD Blake James said in a statement. “In Luke Murray, we have found a leader who does not just understand the modern landscape of college basketball – he has helped define it. His role in building a national championship caliber program, his sophisticated offensive vision, and his relentless pursuit of excellence make him the perfect fit to lead our student-athletes. We are thrilled to welcome Luke, his wife, Kara, and their family to the BC community.”

Boston College finished with an 11-20 record this past season and was second-to-last in the ACC standings.