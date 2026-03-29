Notre Dame women's basketball had their NCAA tournament run come to an end as they were defeated by UConn, 70-52. It was always going to be a tough matchup for Notre Dame, as UConn has been one of the most dominant teams in women's college basketball this season, but that didn't mean they were going down without a fight.

One of the players who fought from beginning to end was Hannah Hidalgo, who finished the game with 22 points and 11 rebounds. She tried her best to keep Notre Dame in the game, but it wasn't enough to take down the powerhouse that the Huskies are.

Hidalgo has always been the ultimate competitor, so it was no surprise that she said this to Geno Auriemma after the game.

“I asked her after the game if she was old enough to go pro, and she said, ‘No, I want one more shot at you guys,'” Auriemma said to reporters.

The bad news for Auriemma is that Hidalgo is not eligible for the 2026 WNBA Draft, which means that she'll be returning to college next season, and she's going to do her best to get her revenge against UConn next season.

Hidalgo is considered a top prospect for next year's class, and there's no doubt that she will be off the board early in the draft. For now, she still has time to work on her game, and that's scary for her opponents, because she's only going to get better.

Auriemma may have just seen the beginning of Hidalgo, and he'll have to be ready for her next season if they cross paths again.