The North Carolina State basketball team is looking for a new head coach, after Will Wade left the program. NC State is getting a setback on Sunday in that search. Saint Louis head basketball coach Josh Schertz is taking his name out of the running, per ESPN.

Schertz is one of the hottest names on the mid-major coaching circuit this offseason. He has been named a possible candidate in searches at several power 4 schools. NC State was reported to be very interested in Schertz, and he completed an interview with the Wolfpack.

Schertz just led Saint Louis to the Round of 32 in the NCAA tournament. He has also been head coach at Indiana State. This past season was Schertz's first trip to the NCAA tournament as head coach of a Division I program.

NC State basketball is looking for its next leader

Wade spent just one season at NC State. He took the team to the NCAA tournament, where they competed in the First Four in Dayton, Ohio. NC State lost to Texas in a thriller.

Wade is headed to LSU, where he previously coached from 2017-2022. He left that school following an investigation into recruiting practices. Wade was dismissed, but is now headed back to LSU.

NC State meanwhile is now looking for its third head coach in as many seasons. The Wolfpack have had a lot of success recently in college basketball. The team made it to the Final Four in 2024.

“I think Philip Rivers said it, … the Wolfpack ain’t for soft people,” NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan said recently, per On3. “We’re going to go find a coach that understands who we are. … Today is going to be the end of Coach Wade. We’re going to go find a coach and then we’re going to celebrate the new coach and move forward.”

Wade also coached previously at McNeese State, after leaving LSU in 2022. He ended up leading McNeese to the NCAA tournament in 2024 and 2025.