Anthony Edwards has missed six games in a row due to a knee issue, but there appears to be a good chance that he will be rejoining the Minnesota Timberwolves' lineup this Sunday night against the Dallas Mavericks for the start of his team's four-game road trip at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

“Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards has been upgraded to questionable for Monday night’s game at Dallas,” reported NBA insider Marc Stein via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday.

The Timberwolves stand to get a huge lift should the former Georgia Bulldogs star get cleared to play against the Mavericks.

Minnesota, however, has managed to keep its head above water during Edwards' absence, winning four of the six games he was out. That said, the Timberwolves are coming off an ugly 109-87 loss at the hands of the Detroit Pistons on the road on Saturday.

Donte DiVincenzo paced Minnesota in that contest with 22 points, but he got barely any support from the others on the backcourt, with Mike Conley scoring only three points in 22 minutes and Terrence Shannon Jr. adding eight points.

The Timberwolves have mostly leaned on Julius Randle for offense during Edwards' absence. Randle has averaged 19.3 points over that span, albeit on a salty 40.2 percent shooting from the floor. Ayo Dosunmu put up 10.0 points on a 50 percent shooting, but a calf issue has limited him to four games over the same stretch.

As for Edwards, he is averaging 29.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists, while shooting 49.2 percent from the floor so far in the 2025-26 season.