The UConn women's basketball team is in the Final Four of the NCAA tournament once again. UConn head coach Geno Auriemma shared a message to fans after he led the Huskies to the Final Four for the 25th time.

“You know people say ‘that's 25 for you'. Well that's no. 1 for Blanca, no. 1 for Heckel, no. 1 for Serah Williams,” Auriemma said postgame on ABC.

"You know people say 'that's 25 for you'. Well that's no. 1 for Blanca, no. 1 for Heckel, no. 1 for Serah Williams." – Geno Auriemma 🥹 #MarchMadness x 🎥 ABC / @UConnWBB pic.twitter.com/AVKJSez2wg — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 29, 2026

Auriemma took some time postgame to truly enjoy the moment. He donned a cowboy hat while celebrating with his team on the floor.

“I'm just grateful, I really am,” Auriemma added.

Auriemma should celebrate. The UConn women's basketball team reached its 17th Final Four, in the last 18 NCAA tournaments. That is pretty astonishing. The Huskies downed Notre Dame on Sunday, 70-52, to accomplish that feat.

Sarah Strong paced the Huskies with 21 points.

“The performance was good for Strong's 31st career 20-point game, which ties program legend Breanna Stewart for the most by a UConn player through their first two years with the team over the past 25 seasons,” Alexa Philippou reported for ESPN.

The Huskies offense struggled during the Notre Dame game. It was the team's defense that gave them a lift. UConn allowed Notre Dame to shoot just 39 percent from the floor.

Notre Dame's head coach gave flowers to UConn after the game.

“They're deep, and anybody can step up if others are not playing well. I mean, their two best players still ended with double figures. There's a very physical, very confident team. They play well with each other. Very disciplined. You know, they're a really, really good team,” Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey said, per CT Insider.

The UConn women will play either TCU or South Carolina in the Final Four. UConn is now 38-0 on the season, following the Notre Dame win.