Tennessee basketball head coach Rick Barnes cracked a joke about the North Carolina opening before the Elite Eight. But questions about his future surfaced after taking the March Madness beatdown from Michigan Sunday.

His Volunteers were trounced 95-62 by the No. 1 seed in the Midwest. The loss denied a second Final Four trip for Barnes, but first with the Vols.

Barnes remains unlikely to land in Chapel Hill, even despite his ties to the state. Yet many wondered if the 71-year-old is aiming to return or ride off into the coaching sunset.

Here's his response via Grant Ramey of On3/Rivals after the game.

“Rick Barnes was asked if he's ‘100% committed' to returning as Tennessee's head coach next season. Rick: ‘I am,'” Ramey posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

That means Barnes will prepare for season No. 12 in Knoxville. Plus aim to get the Vols over the round of eight hump.

None of his Volunteer teams have scaled the Elite Eight. This despite leading the program to more than 25 regular season wins seven times in his tenure.

Barnes has recruited effectively at Tennessee. He put together the nation's No. 25 College Basketball Recruiting class for 2026 by landing two four-stars: Ralph Scott (forward, IMG Academy) and Manny Green (small forward, Cedar Grove High in Ellenwood, Ga.). His '25 ranked higher at No. 13 by reeling in a trio of four-star playmakers plus five-star power forward Nate Ament.

Ament stepped up by scoring 17.0 points per game in season one. Maryland and Belmont transfer Ja'Kobi Gillespie led the scoring charge with 18.3 PPG. He scored 21 on the Indianapolis bound Wolverines.

Barnes must replace the latter while aiming to keep the freshman forward star for next season, now that he's all in on returning. Next season also is about cutting down the nets and heading to Detroit.