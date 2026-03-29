Many were expecting Michigan basketball and Tennessee to put on a show against each other in the Elite Eight matchup, but the tide has only rolled over to a one-sided affair. It started early, as Michigan got out to a 48-26 lead going into halftime, and things haven't gotten any better for the Vols in the second half of the game.

It's led to fans already salivating over Michigan facing off against Arizona in the Final Four.

“Michigan–Arizona has the potential to be an all-timer,” Nicole Auerbach of CBS Sports wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Michigan–Arizona is going to be a heavyweight battle in the Final Four on Saturday between the 2 most potent teams in the nation,” one user wrote.

Some fans are already looking toward Duke facing one of these teams in the national championship, but they haven't secured their spot yet, as they have to face UConn soon.

“Thank god Duke only has to play one of Michigan/Arizona in the Natty as long as they can handle their business beforehand. Both these teams have just looked so dominant in the tourney thus far, granted in much lighter regions than ours, nonetheless still impressive, my goodness,” the user wrote.

There's no doubt that the Final Four will come with some good basketball, and everybody will be tuned in for the matchups that will be set by the end of the day.

Michigan has been taking care of business all tournament, so there's no surprise that they're putting on a dominant performance against Tennessee.