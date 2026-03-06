SMU basketball will be facing Florida State, and they could be getting one of their key players back from injury. B.J. Edwards has missed the past few games with an ankle injury, but his status has recently been updated, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

“SMU's B.J. Edwards (ankle) is a game-time decision for Saturday's game against Florida State, per Andy Enfield. Has not played since 2/25. Averages 12.7 PPG, 5.9 RPG, and 4.9 APG. A key piece for the Ponies, who are firmly on the bubble,” Rothstein wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Edwards injured his ankle last week against Cal and had to leave the game. He didn't play in their next two games against Stanford and Miami.

He's played well this season when looking at his averages, and is known for what he can do on the defensive side of the ball. Last season, he set a program record for steals and earned All-ACC defensive honors.

This season, it's been his offense that has helped the team, and they've missed him over the past few games. SMU is looking to make a push in the NCAA Tournament, and they don't have much time to do so. If they can get him back against Florida State and get a win, that could go a long way toward determining their status for March Madness.

SMU is currently 19-11 overall and 8-9 in conference play. There are several teams above them in conference play, and getting a win against Florida State could help them gain a little ground.