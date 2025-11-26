As the MLB hot stove continues to build up, more and more transactions have occurred. One of the biggest moves of this offseason so far was the New York Mets and Texas Rangers' swap of high-priced All-Star players. The Mets traded outfielder Brandon Nimmo to the Rangers in exchange for second baseman Marcus Semien. For the first time since the deal, Semien spoke to New York media. That included Foul Territory's Michael Bier, who shared SNY's video of the second baseman via X, formerly Twitter.

Speaking to the New York media, Marcus Semien said getting traded was surprising, but acknowledged that anything can happen. "I'm very conscious of what's going on in the business side of baseball, so in the back of my mind, I knew something could always happen." (Via: @SNYtv) pic.twitter.com/6GsWJQ0ex5 — Michael Bier (@MichaelJBier) November 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I'm very conscious of what's going on in the business side of baseball, so in the back of my mind, I knew something could always happen,” Semien said to the New York media on Wednesday.

The veteran second baseman fills an important hole in the Mets lineup. The former All-Star will join forces with shortstop Francisco Lindor at the top of the order and in the center of the infield. This allows New York to keep Luisangel Acuna in a super utility role, while keeping first base open for Pete Alonso to return. Mark Vientos could play with a platoon partner there as well. With Semien heading to Queens, how will Nimmo look at Globe Life Field?

Article Continues Below

Mets, Rangers look to shake up rosters with recent blockbuster deal

While Semien looks set to join the top of the Mets' lineup, Nimmo could do the same in Texas. The outfielder was often near the top of New York's lineup, so it's a role he's well suited to play for the Rangers. The veteran will also take over in right field, with emerging talents Evan Carter in center and Wyatt Langford in left.

Both of these moves should help bolster rosters that weren't too far from postseason berths last season. While much was made of the Mets' high-priced failure, injuries hurt them throughout the season. The Rangers were also hampered by ailments across the roster. Now, heading into 2026, the hope is that both high-priced veterans can rediscover the All-Star forms they've displayed in the past. Can Semien and Nimmo help their new teams get back to the postseason next year? If so, this blockbuster deal would have been worth it for both sides.