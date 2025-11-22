Cooper Flagg delivered a career performance in the Dallas Mavericks' 118–115 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, posting 29 points alongside seven rebounds and five assists. The 18-year-old became just the second teenager in NBA history to reach at least 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a game, joining LeBron James in that exclusive club.

Duke Men's Basketball celebrated the milestone with a post on social media, captioning “Career-high 29 for Coop!” alongside his scoring highlights from the game. The Blue Devils acknowledged their former star's growth since his dominant freshman season that ended with a Final Four run and a sweep of national player of the year honors.

Career-high 29 for Coop! pic.twitter.com/BRoxeQCPHL — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) November 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Flagg went 12-for-19 from the field while adding seven boards, five assists, and two steals in 32 minutes. He struggled from distance, missing all four three-point attempts, but compensated by attacking the rim and converting 5-of-6 free throws to maintain his efficiency.

Article Continues Below

The rookie saved his best work for crunch time, scoring 12 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter on 4-of-5 shooting. His ability to close games has become a recurring theme, as he also helped Dallas secure an overtime win against Portland earlier this month with another clutch showing.

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd praised Flagg's composure after the game. He highlighted the rookie's ability to find his spots offensively and make the right reads, whether attacking himself or setting up teammates for open looks.

Dallas improved to 5–12 overall and secured their first NBA Cup win, despite trailing by 14 points at halftime. Naji Marshall hit the go-ahead three with 30.7 seconds left, and Max Christie sealed it with free throws, but Flagg's consistent scoring kept the Mavericks within striking distance throughout.

This performance topped all but two games from Flagg's lone Duke basketball season, showing how quickly he's adapting to NBA competition. With three 20-plus point outings in his last six games, the No. 1 pick is making a strong case for Rookie of the Year honors.