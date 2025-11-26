The Boston Red Sox made a significant addition when they landed Sonny Gray in a trade from the St. Louis Cardinals. However, the the Red Sox still aren't quite sure where Gray will slot into the rotation.

He is locked into a prominent position, but whether or not Gray is considered Boston's No. 2 starter has not yet been decided. Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow is simply committed to making the Red Sox a better team. He is confident the Gray trade did that, via Chris Cotillo of MassLive.

“We still intend to improve our team,” Breslow said. “Exactly what that looks like, we don't know right now.”

Going further, it's clear Breslow is a big fan of what Gray brings to the table. Whatever spot he ends up taking in the rotation, the Boston boss is expecting premium results.

“Sonny is a guy who has been a guy who has pitched at the top of rotations,” Breslow said. “We're really excited about adding a guy coming off back to back 200-K seasons and shouldering significant workload.”

The Red Sox have their ace in Cy Young contender Garrett Crochet. But they want to add another top flight pitcher to add to the beginning of their lineup. Gray's addition certainly give the Red Sox a boost. But they may still look to add another pitcher to have an even more dynamic rotation.

Over his two years with the Cardinals, Gray put up a 4.07 ERA and a 404/77 K/BB ratio. He threw at least 160 innings both seasons with at minimum 201 strikeouts. Furthermore, Gray didn't walk more than 38 batters in a campaign.

Coming to Boston, there will already be lofty expectations placed on his shoulders. But if he is made the Red Sox's No. 2 starter, impressive results will be demanded.