No. 3 South Carolina women's basketball extended its winning streak over No. 6 LSU women's basketball to 18 games Saturday night, and Tessa Johnson reached a program milestone in the process.

Johnson scored 21 points in South Carolina’s 79-72 win, becoming the first Gamecocks player with consecutive 20-point games against AP Top-10 opponents since Aliyah Boston during the 2019-20 season, according to ESPN Insights. Johnson is averaging 13.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game this season, with a field goal percentage of 49.2%.

Tessa Johnson is the first South Carolina player with consecutive 20-point games against AP Top-10 opponents since Aliyah Boston (2019-20) pic.twitter.com/2ebiCY7D3K — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) February 15, 2026

South Carolina improved to 25-2 overall and 11-1 in SEC play. LSU dropped to 22-4 and 8-4 in conference action. Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley recorded her 500th career win with the program. Staley's record against Mulkey's LSU tenure is now 6-0 and 7-2 overall against her.

Johnson, the SEC’s leading 3-point shooter, scored 11 of her points in the second quarter and finished 3-for-4 from beyond the arc. She and Raven Johnson combined for 19 of the Gamecocks’ 25 points in the period as South Carolina erased a 21-16 first-quarter deficit to take a 41-40 halftime lead.

Raven Johnson added 19 points, while Madina Okot recorded a double-double with 12 points and 17 rebounds. Joyce Edwards contributed 10 points.

LSU had opportunities late. Trailing 73-72, the Tigers had a chance to take the lead with 45.5 seconds remaining, but Flau’jae Johnson missed two free throws. South Carolina responded with six straight points, including a layup and two free throws from Okot, to secure the win.

Flau’jae Johnson led LSU with 21 points, and Mikaylah Williams added 11. The Tigers missed 10 layups and nine free throws in the loss.

South Carolina will travel to face No. 23 Alabama on Thursday, while LSU visits No. 16 Ole Miss.

Reporting by Ron Higgins of the Associated Press contributed to this article.