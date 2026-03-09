The Dallas Cowboys must invest in their defense this offseason, and in order to do that, some of their offensive players have to be flexible. Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Tyler Smith created approximately $66 million in salary cap space by agreeing to restructure their contracts. Fans can add Terence Steele to that amenable group. The 28-year-old right tackle has worked out a new deal with the organization that will open up roughly $13 million in additional cap space, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Steele's modified contract will include $22 million fully guaranteed and carry a base value of $33 million. Undrafted out of Texas Tech in 2020, the 6-foot-6, 310-pounder established himself as a regular starter on the Cowboys' offensive line. While he does give up his share of sacks — 35 in six seasons — Steele is a pillar of durability who logged 1,163 snaps during the 2025-26 campaign. He is clearly committed to helping Dallas upgrade its roster.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones now has a bit more wiggle room, as NFL free agency fast approaches. Because of all the money it has spent on its high-powered offense over the last couple of years, “America's Team” entered the offseason with one of the league's worst cap situations. Dallas can breathe a little easier following this string of contract restructures.

Fans are justifiably dissatisfied by the results this squad has recently produced, but these latest moves suggest the Cowboys are actively trying to build a more complete roster. Now, they need to capitalize on the opportunities that Terence Steele and others have gifted them. Few organizations are under more pressure than this one heading into 2026 free agency.