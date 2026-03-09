Dana White is officially sick of the boxing establishment, and he just dropped a tactical nuke on the entire sport. If you thought the UFC CEO was going to quietly dip his toes into the squared circle, you are dead wrong. White recently unleashed a brutal, unfiltered rant that revealed his ultimate master plan for the sweet science. His strategy is terrifyingly simple: he plans to completely take over the sport by signing absolutely everybody.

When asked if he was willing to play nice and co-promote with the current kings of the boxing world, White did not hold back. Instead of offering diplomatic answers, he absolutely eviscerated the biggest names in the promotional game. Nobody was safe from the crosshairs, starting with legendary Top Rank boss Bob Arum. White questioned everything from Arum's modern relevance to his broadcast network status.

“You're asking me about Bob Arum,” White scoffed. “Bob Arum's been in the business for fucking 50 years, he's put one fight on this year. He doesn't have a TV deal, as far as I know. Does Top Rank have a TV deal yet anybody? They don't even have a TV deal, what am I gonna work with him on?”

The verbal assault certainly did not stop there. The UFC head honcho immediately pivoted to his long-time bitter rival Oscar De La Hoya, waving off the Golden Boy Promotions boss with a dismissive “Don't even get me started on that guy.” He then took aim at Al Haymon's Premier Boxing Champions, bluntly pointing out that PBC has completely stalled out and failed to consistently put on events.

Even Eddie Hearn, a man White has occasionally shown mutual respect for, caught harsh stray bullets. White sarcastically labeled the Matchroom Boxing chairman as nothing more than a “manager now,” laughing off the idea of any real promotional rivalry between them. White made it crystal clear that he views the current crop of boxing power brokers as entirely incompetent and lazy.

“Who else? Who? Who?” White demanded, visibly frustrated by the lack of viable promotional partners. “I'm four fights in. These guys are fucking terrible.”

This massive verbal tirade serves as a stark warning to the entire boxing industry. White is bringing the incredibly powerful Zuffa Boxing promotional machine directly to their doorstep, and he has absolutely zero intention of sharing the pie. By loudly exposing the current television deal struggles and inactive schedules of traditional promoters, White is making a compelling pitch straight to the fighters themselves.

He is promising a highly visible, hyper-functional alternative to what he views as a fundamentally broken system. If his ruthless track record in MMA is any indicator, boxing’s old guard better wake up immediately. Dana White is coming for all the talent, and he is taking no prisoners.