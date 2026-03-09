The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to add in NFL free agency after a 13-win season and an AFC South title. They got started early Monday morning by keeping one of the unsung heroes of their defense. The Jaguars agreed to a three-year contract with cornerback Montaric “Buster” Brown on Monday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Cornerback Montaric “Buster” Brown is staying in Jacksonville on a three-year, $33 million deal, per @JFowlerESPN and me. The 2022 7th-round pick would have had a strong market in free agency, but didn’t to want to leave Jacksonville. Deal negotiated by his agency Milk & Honey… pic.twitter.com/fSthM5ElaH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2026

“Cornerback Montaric “Buster” Brown is staying in Jacksonville on a three-year, $33 million deal, per [ESPN's Jeremy Fowler] and me. The 2022 7th-round pick would have had a strong market in free agency, but didn’t to want to leave Jacksonville. Deal negotiated by his agency Milk & Honey Sports,” Schefter reported.

The Jaguars took Brown in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of the University of Arkansas. He has earned more playing time each season, starting 12 games in Jacksonville's division-title season last year. Brown made two interceptions and defended 12 passes in the regular season, and made six tackles in the playoff game.

The Jaguars are bringing back Brown ahead of an intriguing year for their cornerback room. Travis Hunter was hurt for much of his rookie season, and his two-way play may be on pause while he rehabs the knee injury. If Hunter is locked on offense for the 2026 season, Brown will be leaned on as a key cornerback.

Rumors have swirled that the Jaguars could trade star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr this offseason. Recent reports have indicated that it won't happen, but Jacksonville has a crowded receiving room going into the season. With Jakobi Myers on a new contract, Parker Washington ascending, Thomas, and Hunter all on the team, there could be receiving changes in Jacksonville.

There will be expectations around the Jaguars to start the 2026 season after their 13-win campaign. Bringing back Brown keeps their defense at an elite level going into Liam Coen's second year.