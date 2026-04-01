Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Jose Fernandez could not have had a much better debut in the big leagues.

In his first MLB game, Fernandez launched not one, but two home runs against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night at Chase Field in Arizona, the second game of the series.

If that sounds like he did something historic, it's because he actually did, according to Sarah Langs of MLB. com (h/t Bob Nightengale of USA Today)

“Diamondbacks 3B Jose Fernandez is only the 8th player in MLB history to hit two homers in his MLB debut, per@SlangsOnSports, and the 2nd this season, joining Chase DeLauter of the Cleveland Guardians,” Nightengale shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

Fernandez, who was called up by the Diamondbacks on Sunday after just one career game in Triple-A, introduced himself to MLB fans with a massive solo home run in the fourth inning of the Detroit game. He took Case Mize's 1-0 88 mph slider deep for a 408-foot homer, putting Arizona on the board and cutting the Diamondbacks' deficit, 5-1.

Jose Fernandez homers in his MLB debutpic.twitter.com/P9AXVegLm3 — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) April 1, 2026

Then, in the bottom of the eighth inning, Fernandez put Arizona in front with a three-run home run that went 409 feet deep off a 92 mph cutter from Diamondbacks reliever Kenley Jansen.

JOSE FERNANDEZ'S SECOND HOMER IN HIS MLB DEBUT 🤯 The @Dbacks have taken the lead with a six-run inning! pic.twitter.com/53J5pZmAWR — MLB (@MLB) April 1, 2026

Thanks to Fernandez's memorable MLB debut, the Diamonbacks completed a 7-5 come-from-behind victory. It was a great story for him to tell anyone, and the same can be said about fans who were there to watch it all unfold.

It was another big offensive outing for the Diamondbacks, who won the Tiger series opener on Monday, 9-6.

Fernandez will look to stay hot this Wednesday, but he'll be up against a big challenge, as the Tigers will be sending two-time American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal to the mound.