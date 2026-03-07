The 2025-2026 college basketball season will be the end of an era for St. Bonaventure, with longtime head coach Mark Schmidt expected to retire at its conclusion.

Schmidt, who has been with the program since 2007, is widely expected to be in his final days with the team, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported. The 63-year-old is in his 19th season with the Bonnies, during which he twice received the Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year award during his pair of regular-season conference championship-winning seasons in 2016 and 2021.

St. Bonaventure poached Schmidt from Robert Morris in 2007 after firing previous head coach Anthony Solomon. Schmidt went on to lead them to three of their eight NCAA Tournament appearances in program history, including a win over UCLA in the First Four round in 2018.

Thamel's report came ahead of St. Bonaventure's final regular-season home game against Davidson. Win or lose, the 15-15 Bonnies are locked into the 13-seed in the Atlantic 10 Tournament, which begins on March 11.

The veteran head coach's retirement leaves the Bonnies in unfamiliar territory after nearly two decades of stability under Schmidt. However, general manager Adrian Wojnarowski has already narrowed down his list of replacement candidates.

St. Bonaventure already eyeing Mark Schmidt replacements

Schmidt still has at least two more games with the team, but St. Bonaventure has already begun its search for his successor. Wojnarowski has reportedly narrowed down his list to five candidates.

The Bonnies are eyeing Alabama assistant Brian Adams, Washington Wizards assistant David Vanterpool, Central Connecticut State head coach Pat Sellers, Merrimack head coach Joe Gallo and Daemen College head coach Mike Macdonald, according to Field of 68 analyst Jeff Goodman.

Macdonald and Vanterpool are both St. Bonaventure alums and are the only two with direct ties to the school. All five candidates have head coaching experience, either current or former.

Schmidt's successor will become the 20th head coach in St. Bonaventure basketball history, and the first hire of Wojnarowski's tenure. The former renowned ESPN reporter has revolutionized the program in his two years as general manager, making it a much more attractive destination than in years past.