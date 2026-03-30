St. Bonaventure basketball finished the season 20-13. Still, it was a third straight season missing the tournament. It was also the final season for Mark Schmidt, who retired after 19 seasons.

This put St. Bonventure GM Adrian Wojnarowski on the hunt for a new head coach, and he has found the man for the job, bringing an esteemed coach from the Division II ranks, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

St. Bonaventure is set to hire Daemen University head Mike MacDonald as the next head coach. MacDonald attended St. Bonaventure and Canisius College before starting his coaching career. His first head coaching job came in the 1997-98 season with Canisius, a Division I school out of the MAAC. He would coach there through the 2005-06 season, going 108-56, but never making the tournament.

From there, MacDonald went to Medaille University, a Division III school. He coached there from the 1006-07 season through the 2013-14 season, making the tournament three times and going 149-73. The coach then went to Daemen University. In his first year, the team with 21-10 and won the USCAA Division I National Championship, before moving to Division II in 2015-16. This year, they were eliminated in the Elite Eight by Lander University, 77-74. It was just their second loss of the season, going 33-2 this year.

Overall, MacDonald was 61-3 in his last two seasons, won more than 500 games as a coach, and is the only coach in history to have 100 wins at the Division I, Division II, and Division III levels. With the recent success of coaches such as John Schertz and Ben McCollum, who have moved from Division II to Division I, Wojnarowski is clearly looking for a repeat of those coaches.