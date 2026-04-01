LeBron James' longevity is arguably his most impressive feat. The Los Angeles Lakers star is still in the league after 23 years and is still producing at a high level. On Tuesday night against his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, James added yet another record to his belt. James surpassed the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most total wins (combined regular-season and playoffs).

James entered the league in 2003 as the first overall pick. The Lakers star has a lengthy resume to his name, with four championships, four MVPs, and four Finals MVPs to his name. Perhaps the biggest testament to his longevity, though, is his All-NBA accomplishments. James has a record 21 All-NBA selections in his career, with this year just being his second year where he won't be part of an All-NBA team.

At 41 years old, James is still an integral part of the Lakers' championship hunt this season. While he's largely taken a backseat to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, the star forward is still playing really well. This season, James is averaging 20.9 points, six rebounds, and seven assists per game while playing 33.6 minutes per game.

Against the Cavaliers, James had a relatively quiet night. The Lakers star finished with 14 points on 50% shooting from the field and added five rebounds and six assists. Doncic led the way for the team with 42 points on 50% shooting and 12 assists, while Reaves added 19 points. All five Lakers starters finished in double figures as the team improved to 50-27 on the season.

The Lakers had earlier clinched a playoff spot. Now, LA is looking to win its first championship since 2020 and perhaps give James the best retirement gift he could ask for: another ring to add to his legacy.