It is going to be a clash of the titans when Connecticut and Michigan State face off in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Capital One Arena.

The action on the floor will be matched by the battle of wits on the sideline as Dan Hurley and Tom Izzo look to outdo each other in a matchup of two fiery coaches.

After the Huskies beat UCLA, 73-57, in the second round on Sunday, Hurley was asked about facing Izzo, who led the Spartans to the Sweet 16 with a victory over Louisville, 77-69, on Saturday. While Hurley can be sharp-tongued, he only had high praise for Izzo.

“Talk about an honor to share the sideline with one of the greatest coaches and one of the most real coaches, not a phony in any way, what you see is what you get, and he's one of the greatest to ever do it,” said Hurley in an interview with TNT Sports.

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“He's always been my most respected coach whom I try to model myself after at the college level. I love Coach Izzo.”

It will be the first time that Hurley and Izzo will battle since Michigan State defeated UConn in the regular season in 2021. They faced off anew in October, but it was only an exhibition game, which UConn won.

The 53-year-old Hurley is looking to give the No. 2 Huskies their third national title in four years, while the 71-year-old Izzo, the longest tenured coach in the Big Ten, is aiming for his second national championship. Izzo led the Spartans to the mountaintop in 2000.

Hurley added that he will call Izzo before their clash to “break the ice.”