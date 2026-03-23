UConn sports have always proved to be dominant, and they're showing it in the month of March this time around. They're the only Division I school in the country to have men's and women's basketball and men's and women's ice hockey to make the NCAA tournament.

It wouldn't be a surprise either if all four of them made a deep run into the tournament, especially with how they've been playing this season.

For men's basketball, they advanced to the Sweet 16 after defeating UCLA 73-57, and they'll be facing off against Michigan State in their next matchup. Head coach Dan Hurley has always put the program in a position to succeed, and this is year is no different.

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As for women's basketball, they'll be facing off against Syracuse in the second round. This is also a program that is well-coached and just won the national championship last season. They're one of the favorites again, but it will always be a challenge when you may have to run into South Carolina, which is who they defeated in the championship last year.

Men's hockey was able to advance to the Hockey East Championship after defeating Boston College in overtime. Their next matchup will be against Merrimack College. As for the women, they're also in the Hockey East final after defeating Holy Cross in the semifinals.

They'll now face off against Northeastern, with whom they have quite a history. Northeastern has a 3-1 record against UConn in the last four times they've matched up, but UConn won the last game in 2024.