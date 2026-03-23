UCLA was sent packing early in the NCAA Tournament after losing to Connecticut, 73-57, in the second round at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Sunday.

The No. 7 Bruins trailed by only five points, 38-33, at the break, but the No. 2 Huskies unleashed their full might in the second half to take control en route to the victory.

UCLA was eliminated in the second round for the second straight year.

Bruins coach Mick Cronin had a blunt response when he was asked what needs to change for the program to have a deeper run in March Madness.

“I’d like about five more million (dollars),” said Cronin in the video posted by The Field of 68.

“I’d like about 5 more million (dollars).” Mick Cronin on what needs to change for UCLA to get out of the first weekend going forward. pic.twitter.com/9GFJwdh5Pq — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 23, 2026

While he did not clarify, it was not difficult to deduce what he was pointing out.

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Since its approval in 2021, the NIL has fundamentally changed recruiting, with more money being spent on prospects, raising debates about fairness and regulation.

In February, Cronin, who is never shy to speak his mind, said it was a “shame” that college basketball does not have a salary cap.

The continued absence of Tyler Bilodeau was too big to overcome for UCLA against UConn. The Bruins' leading scorer was sidelined anew due to a knee injury.

Xavier Booker led the UCLA with 13 points and five rebounds, while Donovan Dent added 11 points and nine assists. The Bruins only shot 39% from the floor and trailed by as many as 16 points.

Cronin steered UCLA to the Final Four in 2021 with a roster led by Jaime Jaquez Jr., Johnny Juzang, and Jaylen Clark. He, however, has failed to duplicate the success over the past few years.