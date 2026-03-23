The UConn Huskies continue their prominence in the NCAA Tournament, advancing to the Sweet 16 after beating the UCLA Bruins in the second round on Sunday night.

UConn has been one of the latest dynasties in the basketball world, winning two straight national championships in 2023 and 2024. Despite that, they exited from the second round in the 2025 edition after falling to the eventual champs Florida Gators.

The Huskies took down Furman in the first round as they awaited UCLA, who beat UCF in the Round of 64. UConn appeared to have outmatched the Bruins, especially in the second half where they took their opponents down 35-24 in the last 20 minutes of regulation.

As a result, the Huskies make their way to the Sweet 16. It marks their third appearance in that round for the last four years, displaying their elite status as one of the top programs in the country.

UCONN IS HEADED TO THE SWEET 16 😤 The Huskies will play Michigan State in the next round 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ntloy6FCmp — ESPN (@espn) March 23, 2026

How UConn played against UCLA

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Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies will look forward to attempting another championship run. Taking down UCLA in the second round in convincing fashion was another example of their remarkable talent.

Four players scored in double-digits for UConn in the win. Alex Karaban led the squad with a stat line of 27 points, five rebounds, one assist, and one block. He shot 9-of-16 from the field, including 4-of-8 from beyond the arc, and 5-of-5 from the free-throw line. Braylon Mullins came next with 17 points and four rebounds, Jayden Ross had 11 points and three rebounds, while Tarris Reed Jr. provided 10 points and 13 rebounds.

UConn improved to a 31-5 overall record on the season, having gone 17-3 in its Big East matchups. They finished at second place in the conference standings, securing an At-Large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The Huskies will look forward to their journey in the Sweet 16 of March Madness. They take on the Michigan State Spartans on March 27 at 9:45 p.m. ET.