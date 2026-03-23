Iowa State got a dominant win against Kentucky in the second round of the NCAA tournament, defeating them 82-63. It was a battle in the first half between both teams, as Iowa State only led by one point going into halftime. It was the second half where things turned around, and Iowa State was in full control to the end.

After the game, Nate Heise was asked about the switch that flipped for them and being able to break Kentucky's spirit in the second half.

“I think that's something we identified before the game. The way we just turned them over and played our defense to where it didn't look like they could do anything else. I think, when you get (Kentucky) to that point, it's like ‘let's just be done.' I think that's their mindset,” Heise said.

Nate Heise on Iowa State trying to break Kentucky's spirit in the second half: "I think that's something we identified before the game… I think, when you get (Kentucky) to that point, it's like 'let's just be done.' I think that's their mindset."pic.twitter.com/SMmF3Ht8kK — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 22, 2026

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Kentucky didn't have an answer in the second half, and there wasn't much that they could do to get out of the struggle they were in.

Tamin Lipsey was the star of the show for Iowa State, as he finished with 26 points, 1o assists, and five steals, which made him just the third player in NCAA Tournament history to have that statline since Markquis Nowell in 2023 and Anderson Hunt in 1990.

Iowa State will look to keep things going in the tournament, and if they play as they did in the second half against Kentucky, it's going to be a long night for any team that's in their way. The next opponent they have on the schedule is Tennessee, which has also played well during the tournament.