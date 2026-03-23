Texas Tech has seen its run at March Madness come to an end. It was a 90-65 loss to Alabama that ended the Red Raiders' season and sent the Tide on to the Sweet 16.

After the game, Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland spoke about who was to blame for the loss, according to Charlie Potter on On3.

“What a tough night for our team. Man, Alabama was awesome. I thought they were so much more aggressive on both ends of the floor. They got after us defensively,” McCasland opened his press conference with. “They disrupted us, and then they were downhill on every action, and I just thought they were in attack mode. And this one’s on me. I didn’t have us ready to go.”

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McCasland blamed himself for the loss. It was a dominating performance for the Tide. The game saw just one lead change, and after Alabama took the 10-7 lead, just over four minutes into the game. Texas Tech would never come back.