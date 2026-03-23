Texas Tech has seen its run at March Madness come to an end. It was a 90-65 loss to Alabama that ended the Red Raiders' season and sent the Tide on to the Sweet 16.

After the game, Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland spoke about who was to blame for the loss, according to Charlie Potter on On3.

“What a tough night for our team. Man, Alabama was awesome. I thought they were so much more aggressive on both ends of the floor. They got after us defensively,” McCasland opened his press conference with. “They disrupted us, and then they were downhill on every action, and I just thought they were in attack mode. And this one’s on me. I didn’t have us ready to go.”

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McCasland blamed himself for the loss. It was a dominating performance for the Tide. The game saw just one lead change, and after Alabama took the 10-7 lead, just over four minutes into the game. Texas Tech would never come back.

“I told these guys, man, I’m so thankful for Donovan, for Christian, for this team, because they do love each other. They really care about each other. And I just didn’t help our team be ready to go. That’s on me,” McCasland lamented. “I wish I had it back because of how much fun this group is to be around every day and how, every time we challenged them and told them things that we needed to get better, they would bring it. They would work.”

While McCasland did not get the result he was hoping for, he did see a silver lining to the loss.

“I don’t know, in life, you get punched. Things are difficult. It’s hard. And it’s who you get to do it with that makes it awesome,” the Red Raiders coach said.

As the Texas Tech season comes ot an end, Alabama gets to keep playing. They will face Michigan in the Sweet 16 on Friday.