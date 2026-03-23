Forty minutes were not enough for TCU to escape Washington in the second round of the NCAA Women's Tournament at Schollmaier Arena on Sunday. So, the Horned Frogs made sure to finish the job in the five-minute extension.

No. 3 TCU survived No. 6 Washington, 62-59, in overtime, to march to the Sweet 16 for the second straight year.

Olivia Miles, who did not want to see her one-year stop with the Horned Frogs come to an end, finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists.

She embodied TCU's resolve in the nip-and-tuck affair. Even though she struggled at the onset, she refused to quit, dropping 14 points in the second half. In the postgame interview, she gave credit to her teammates.

“I was so proud of my team, the way we responded,” said the 23-year-old guard before whooping it up with her teammates on the court.

"Was so proud of my team, the way we responded." Olivia Miles had to hit her dance mid-interview with her teammates 😂💜 pic.twitter.com/dGXskBDcXP — espnW (@espnW) March 23, 2026

Clara Silva provided ample support with 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting, eight rebounds, two steals, and two blocks, while Taylor Bigby contributed 15 points and four assists.

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“I owe it all to my teammates, to be honest. I was crashing out multiple times. I was angry, I was feeling all the emotions because I didn’t want to go home. I don’t want them to let my team down,” said Miles in a report from the Associated Press.

“It'd be a disservice for me not to be resilient for them, and for myself.”

Many questioned Miles' decision to forego last year's WNBA draft, where she was being considered a top prospect, and enter the transfer portal to join TCU after four years at Notre Dame.

She, however, tuned out all the noise. Now, she is on a legendary run with the Horned Frogs, who won their 44th straight game at home.

They are awaiting the winner of the matchup between No. 2 Iowa and No. 10 Virginia on Monday.