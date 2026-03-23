Recently, the Los Angeles Lakers picked up their ninth straight win with a narrow road victory over the Orlando Magic. The hero of this one was Luke Kennard, who was inexplicably left wide open on the final play of the game and buried a three-pointer to give Los Angeles a one-point win.

In this game, Lakers star LeBron James passed Boston Celtics legend Robert Parish for the record of most regular season games played in NBA history, and now, Parish himself has taken to social media to congratulate James on the accomplishment.

“Congrats on passing the most games played 1611!! You continue pushing for greatness/excellence combined with grace and respect for the game is a feel good moment for me!!” wrote Parish on X, formerly Twitter.

James has indeed racked up 23 years of NBA mileage on his body, but still continues to produce at a high level, recently having a stretch spanning multiple games where he had made 20 out of his last 21 shots.

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Meanwhile, the Lakers are playing their best basketball at the right time this season, separating themselves from the pack in the race for the third seed in the Western Conference, and are currently on a nine-game winning streak, with many of the victories coming against playoff competition.

During the hot stretch, James has been more willing to take a backseat to both Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves in the Lakers' offense, but more importantly, Los Angeles is playing much better defense than at any other point in the Doncic era, with sharper rotations, better on-ball defense, and communication.

Los Angeles will look to make it ten wins in a row when they hit the floor on Monday evening for a road game against the Detroit Pistons.