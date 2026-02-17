Carmelo Anthony was proud to see his son Kiyan on the court during the Syracuse Orange's matchup against the No. 3 Duke Blue Devils on Monday night.

Carmelo stands out as a legend in the Syracuse community. He led them to the national championship in his lone season in 2003 before making his way to the NBA. It made plenty of sense for him to see his son follow in his footsteps by enrolling at Syracuse in 2025.

Kiyan has made multiple appearances throughout the 2025-26 campaign. This one was special as Carmelo attended the Orange's contest against the Blue Devils, watching his son in action throughout the game.

Melo pulled up to Duke to watch his son, Kiyan Anthony, and the Orange take on the Blue Devils 🔥 pic.twitter.com/91mA8XZg6I — ESPN (@espn) February 17, 2026

How Kiyan Anthony, Syracuse played against Duke

Article Continues Below

Carmelo Anthony had fun seeing his son play against one of the best squads in the country. However, Kiyan Anthony and Syracuse were unable to pull off an upset after losing in a 101-64 blowout to No. 3 Duke.

Duke dominated the matchup from start to finish, taking a 40-24 lead at halftime. The Orange were unable to keep with the Blue Devils, having numerous breakdowns on both sides of the ball.

Two players scored in double-digits for Syracuse in the loss. William Kyle III led the way with 12 points, three rebounds, two steals, two blocks, and an assist. Nate Kingz came next with 10 points and two rebounds, Donnie Freeman had nine points and three rebounds, JJ Starling put up nine points and four assists, while Kiyan Anthony provided six points.

Syracuse fell to a 15-12 overall record, going 6-8 in its ACC matchups so far. They sit at 11th place in the conference standings, being above the Florida State Seminoles and the Stanford Cardinal while trailing the Virginia Tech Hokies and the California Golden Bears.

The Orange will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being at home. They host the No. 16 North Carolina Tar Heels on Feb. 21 at 1 p.m. ET.