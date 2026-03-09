The Philadelphia 76ers (34-29) slid down to eighth place in the Eastern Conference after losing three of their last four games, and they are now forced to battle the Cleveland Cavaliers (39-25) on the road without Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. Both the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets can reasonably catch Philly before season's end, so a win in Rocket Arena could prove quite important. The hopes of this injury-plagued squad pulling off the upset on Monday night could depend heavily on a rookie's playing status.

The explosive VJ Edgecombe landed hard on his back after being fouled in last Tuesday's 131-91 loss versus the San Antonio Spurs and subsequently missed the Sixers' next two games. Since Embiid is nursing an oblique strain and Maxey is out for at least the next two contests with a sprained finger, head coach Nick Nurse could desperately use some offensive firepower. And a healthy Edgecombe can potentially provide it.

Therefore, fans are eager to know if Edgecombe will be good to go against Cleveland.

Will the 76ers have VJ Edgecombe for their clash with the 4th-place Cavs?

The No. 3 overall pick in the NBA Draft is listed questionable with a lumbar contusion, according to the NBA's latest injury report. Attaining victory will be arduous regardless of his availability, but one cannot discount this young talent's level of impact.

Edgecombe arrived on the scene with oodles of confidence and is a key reason why the 76ers have been able to survive Embiid missing half the campaign. He can take over a game and lead his squad to victory if necessary.

While his shot has been streaky this season — 42.7 field goal percentage — Edgecombe is still a dynamic talent who is doing his part to re-energize an adversity-ridden franchise and emotionally-drained fan base. The 20-year-old guard is averaging 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 36.1 percent from 3-point range through 57 games.

VJ Edgecombe will try to build on those numbers when he next takes the floor, which could be as soon as Monday. The 76ers and Cavs square off at 7 p.m. ET.