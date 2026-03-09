Days after WWE 2K26's early access release on Mar. 6, 2026, developers have now released a brand new update for the game. Boasting one of the largest rosters in the franchise's history and improved gameplay from the previous editions, 2K26 has now released a new update to fix some of the early access issues.

Since its release earlier this month, 2K26 has attracted several great reviews, while fans and critics have also brought up certain issues, which the new patch now looks forward to fixing. On Sunday, Mar. 8, 2026, WWE 2K26 its 1.03 patch, which largely focuses on bug fixes and in-game stability.

2K had previously addressed that restarts were not working properly when playing the new 3 Stages of Hell match. Among some of the issues fixed by the new patch are image mapping, leaderboard stability in The Island mode, and others. The complete list of fixes is as follows:

Overall gameplay stability and performance improvements

Addressed reported concerns over match restarts not working as intended during the 3 Stages of Hell matches

Addressed reported concerns about images not mapping correctly

Addressed reported concerns about leaderboard instability in The Island mode

Improvements to online match stability

Addressed reported concerns preventing custom superstars from loading in community creation

The patch is available for players to download on consoles (PS5, PS5 Pro, and Xbox consoles) & PC, and is limited to 650mb. However, Nintendo Switch 2 owners need to wait until the end of this week for the patch to become available on their devices. This year's edition also includes the brand new Ringside Pass, which will allows player the access to several new character releases throughout the year, as well as the feel of a Battle Pass system.