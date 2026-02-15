Kiyan Anthony has been one of the collegiate players that many people have kept up with this season, and of course, it's because he's Carmelo Anthony's son. At the same time, Kiyan has skills, and he's shown them this season with Syracuse. He was recently benched against Virginia, which was his first of the season, and many may have been confused about the coach's decision.

Kiyan recently opened up about the benching, and he shared that it helped him mature a lot.

“I talk to my dad all day everyday,” Anthony said. “He was the main one telling me to stay in the gym, and it was going to pay off. Sometimes it can be hard, me still being an 18-year-old…that's what we do is look on Instagram, look on Twitter. This is the first time I've deleted stuff like that and just kind of stayed away from everything.”

“I could have easily shut down, curled into a ball. But I was ready… the gym was my safe and happy place.”

Staying in the gym must have helped him, because he came back against SMU and scored 13 points off the bench.

“Everything is about opportunity. And when you get the opportunity, you got to go out there and you just got to do whatever you can to stay out there,” Kiyan said after the game. “And I feel like I did a good job of that today and hopefully we can take a step in the right direction and build off of this.”

Kiyan is one of the more popular collegiate players, as he's been in the spotlight for years. Instead of letting the outside noise consume him, he got away from it, stayed low, and focused on the game. At the end of the day, it helped him get back on track.