There is no doubt that UConn women's basketball has been dominant under head coach Geno Auriemma. Auriemma has won multiple national championships, and tons of accolades. His Huskies are now continuing to impress, after a victory on Sunday over Tennessee.

“UConn has 18 straight wins by 25 points, the longest streak by a Division I team over last 25 seasons, per ESPN,” ESPN reporter Alexa Philippou posted to X, formerly Twitter.

UConn defeated Tennessee on Sunday, 96-66. The Huskies ended up running away in the game in the second half. Tennessee led by four points with just over two minutes to go in the first half.

“The Huskies throttle them in the final 22 minutes to win 96-66, the largest margin of victory in the series' history and one point shy of Tennessee's largest-ever defeat in program history,” Philippou added.

Azzi Fudd scored 27 points for the Huskies, and Sarah Strong was right behind with 26 points. UConn is now 23-0 on the season.

Geno Auriemma has it rolling once again with UConn women's basketball

Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma has his team once again in position for the overall no. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. UConn is undefeated and has won most of their games this season in blowouts.

Against Tennessee on Sunday, the Huskies put together a dazzling performance. UConn shot better than 58 percent from the field, while holding Tennessee to just 38 percent shooting in the game. UConn also forced 20 turnovers.

It was a revenge game for the Huskies, as they lost to Tennessee during the 2024-25 season.

“It’s pretty powerful that last year they all felt like they played poorly (at Tennessee),” UConn head coach Auriemma said postgame, per Greenwich Time. “So, going into today’s game, there was a sense of, ‘We've got a job to do. We've got a game to play that means a lot more to us than just a regular season game.'”

UConn women's basketball looks to continue this streak when they next play DePaul on Wednesday.