Mike Evans is due to enter free agency for the first time in his 12-year career in the NFL. Although there is some belief he will re-sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the latest buzz in the rumor mill names several teams that could be in the mix to potentially sign Evans.

The Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Chargers, and New York Giants are deemed possible suitors for the six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. Reports also claim that Evans could get a deal worth between $20 million and $25 million annually.

“If Evans does not return to Tampa Bay, keep an eye on the Bills, Chargers, 49ers, Commanders, and Giants. His price is going to be difficult to gauge, though. He will be 33 this season, coming off an injured year, and there aren't many comparisons to him out there. Evans may aim for something close to $25 million per year in what would amount to a two-year deal, but sources believe he will get something closer to $20 million per year.”

The 2025-26 campaign marked the first time in Mike Evans' career that he didn't record at least 1,000 yards receiving. However, that was largely due to a broken collarbone and concussion that kept him out for nine games. Evans finished last season with 30 receptions for 368 yards and three touchdowns.

The Buccaneers are rumored to be making an aggressive offer to keep Mike Evans in Tampa Bay. However, it's believed that Evans wants to play for a Super Bowl contender, and the franchise may not meet that criteria right now.