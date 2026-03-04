Travis Steele made a clear declaration about the No. 19 Miami (OH) Redhawks' quality of talent following their win over the Toledo Rockets on Tuesday night.

Steele is going through the eighth season of his head coaching career, his fourth with the Redhawks. Since taking over the job, he has seen significant improvements as he seeing his peak with the program. The team is enjoying its best season in its history, making a solid case as a team worthy of making the NCAA Tournament.

Needing to keep winning while remaining the lone undefeated team int the country has been a tall task for Miami (OH). They have gone through multiple close games that could have ended its perfect record, but pull through in the end. That happened once again after the Redhawks took down Toledo by a 74-72 score at home.

Steele reflected on the win after the game during his interview with Scott Van Pelt on ESPN's SportsCenter show. It was there where he explained why he believes in his team's ability to battle through adversity while maintaining a perfect win-loss record.

“We’ve been in every situation, … and I’ve used this word a lot with our team–is unflappable,” Steele said.

"We've been in every situation, … and I've used this word a lot with our team–is unflappable." Miami (OH) head coach Travis Steele joins @notthefakesvp to discuss their 30-0 regular season 🙌

How Travis Steele, Miami (OH) performed against Toledo

This season continues to be incredible for Travis Steele and No. 19 Miami (OH), protecting its perfect record after getting past Toledo.

Four players scored in double-digits for Miami (OH) in the win. Peter Suder led the team with a stat line of 19 points, four rebounds, four assists, three steals, and a block. He shot 7-of-10 from the field, including 4-of-7 from beyond the arc. Antwone Woolfolk came next with 14 points and six rebounds, Brant Byers had 13 points and four rebounds, while Luke Skaljac provided 11 points and two steals.

Miami (OH) stays undefeated in the season, boasting a perfect 30-0 record that features a 17-0 showing in its MAC matchups. They control the top spot in the conference standings, being above the Akron Zips and the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The No. 19 Redhawks will look forward to their regular-season finale, being on the road. They take on the Ohio Bobcats as tip-off will take place on March 6 at 9 p.m. ET.