Over the years, the Carolina Panthers have produced some Hall of Fame talent. Among those are former linebacker Luke Kuechly. This summer, he will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Moreover, the Panthers are doing themselves one better. This year, they will take part in the NFL Hall of Fame Game in Canton for the first time in 30 years, per Darin Gantt of Panthers.com.

On Aug. 6, they will square off against the Arizona Cardinals, which will coincide with Kuechly's induction.

Plus, Larry Fitzgerald will also take his rightful place in Canton at that time.

In 1995, Carolina played the Jacksonville Jaguars. Altogether, it was played in front of 24,625 fans, and Carolina came away victorious, 20-14.

Ultimately, that game was decided by Carolina kicker John Kasay. Consequently, he made two field goals from 31 and 39 yards, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Panthers are coming off a season in which they went 8-9. Ultimately, they tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons in the AFC South. They made the playoffs and entered as the fourth seed, facing the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round.

However, they lost to the Rams 34-31.

In 1962, the first Hall of Fame game was held between the New York Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals. The game ended with a tie at 21.

Last year, the Los Angeles Chargers played against the Detroit Lions in the Hall of Fame Game. In the end, the Chargers came away victorious 34-7. In 2017, the Cardinals played the Dallas Cowboys, losing 20-18.