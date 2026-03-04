Speculation surrounding Kenneth Walker III continues to grow as NFL free agency approaches, with the Jacksonville Jaguars emerging as a potential landing spot alongside reported interest involving the Denver Broncos. The Seattle Seahawks also remain a possibility as Walker prepares to test the market following his Super Bowl MVP campaign.

According to CBS reporter Jonathan Jones, Walker’s free-agent market is beginning to take shape with multiple teams evaluating a potential pursuit.

“Kenneth Walker III market developing

Specifically to Walker, it has been noted above he's probably out of the Chiefs' price range. Denver could be the place for him as Bo Nix continues on his rookie deal. One other place I could see him in is Jacksonville. The Jaguars are parting with Etienne and are happy with Bhayshul Tuten. But GM James Gladstone has shown in just a year that he will always be aggressive when it comes to roster building.

A return to Seattle cannot yet be ruled out for Walker, either. The Seahawks have a history of letting their guys test the market.”

Walker, 25, is coming off his fourth NFL season and remains one of the most productive backs potentially available in free agency. He rushed for 1,027 yards on 221 carries in 2025, averaging 4.6 yards per attempt while scoring five touchdowns across 17 games. He also contributed as a receiver, totaling 31 catches on 36 targets for 282 yards.

Jaguars, Broncos emerge as potential suitors for Kenneth Walker III

His value rose further after earning Super Bowl LX MVP honors during Seattle’s championship run, placing him among the league’s most intriguing offensive players entering the offseason.

Jacksonville represents a logical destination as the organization continues reshaping its offense. The Jaguars finished the 2025 season with a 13-4 record under first-year head coach Liam Coen, marking a dramatic turnaround from the franchise’s 4-13 finish in 2024. Their postseason run ended with a 27-24 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round.

Denver could also emerge as a strong contender. The Broncos finished atop the AFC with a 14-3 record before falling 10-7 to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. Second-year quarterback Bo Nix missed that matchup after suffering a fractured ankle during Denver’s divisional-round victory over Buffalo.

Despite the outside interest, Seattle remains a potential option for Walker. The franchise has historically allowed its players to explore the market before determining whether a reunion makes sense.

With free agency set to open next Wednesday, Walker’s decision could become one of the most closely watched developments of the offseason.